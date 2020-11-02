ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC CEO Quotes Winston Churchill to Rally Investors During Crushing Q3 Earnings Call

by | November 2, 2020 @ 7:44 PM

Losses for the theater chain reached over $900 million, yet Adam Aron vows to press on through cinemas’ darkest hour

Winston Churchill and quarterly earnings calls would seem to mix like oil and water, but Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters, blended them anyway, as he vowed to investors that the company would press on despite crushing losses in revenue brought about by the pandemic.

“In our industry, the gravity of our situation puts us all in almost a warlike position of resolve and determination,” Aron said before quoting the British prime minister’s famous World War II speech in which he declared, “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields.”

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

