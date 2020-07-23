AMC Delays US Movie Theater Openings – Again – to ‘Mid to Late August’

AMC Theatres said on Thursday that it plans to reopen U.S. movie theatres in “mid to late August.”

“This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much-anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ ‘Tenet’ and Disney’s ‘Mulan,’ as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens,” the company said.

Roughly one-third of AMC theatres in Europe and the Middle East are currently open and “are operating normally,” the company said.

The majority of AMC’s U.S. locations — approximately 450 theaters — were originally slated to reopen on July 15. However, that date was pushed back to July 30 due to surges in domestic COVID-19 cases.

Disney blockbuster “Mulan” is slated for an August 21 release date. Earlier this week, “Tenet” was pushed back to an unspecified date late this year, with Warner Bros. parent company AT&T promising the Christopher Nolan thriller will have a theatrical release.

When its businesses reopen, the theater chain will have many new practices in place, including contactless ticketing, mobile concession ordering, improved ventilation systems and sanitization procedures.