AMC to Honor Diane Keaton With Re-Releases of ‘Annie Hall,’ ‘Something’s Gotta Give’

AMC Theatres will pay tribute to the late Diane Keaton with special limited re-releases of two of her most acclaimed performances: the 1977 Best Picture Oscar winner “Annie Hall” and the 2003 romantic dramedy “Something’s Gotta Give.”

Directed by Woody Allen, “Annie Hall” became Keaton’s biggest claim to fame, winning her the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as the titular Annie Hall, a woman with whom comedian Alvy Singer, played by Allen, has a relationship that ends up going nowhere but leads Alvy to contemplate the necessity of human romance.

“Something’s Gotta Give,” directed by Nancy Meyers, stars Keaton opposite Jack Nicholson as a playwright and record store owner who fall in love later in life despite relationships with younger partners. The film earned Keaton a Golden Globe as well as her fourth Oscar nomination.

Meyers paid tribute to Keaton after word of her death broke on Saturday, writing, “Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all — we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.”

The films will be released by AMC at 100 select locations starting this Friday for a one-week run. The re-releases are part of an ongoing trend of increasingly prominent repertory screenings at theaters.

In addition to the Keaton films, AMC is also doing re-releases in its theaters of the Japanese dystopian thriller “Battle Royale” for its 25th anniversary, as well as the 1982 Jim Henson dark fantasy “The Dark Crystal.