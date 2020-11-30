AMC Networks Names Aisha Thomas-Petit Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

AMC Networks has named Aisha Thomas-Petit as its first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, the company announced Monday.

In the newly created role, Thomas-Petit will “play an integral role in setting the strategy, roadmap and success measures to build, develop and retain a diverse and inclusive community of talent within the company’s workforce, as well as behind the camera and on-screen,” according to the announcement.

Thomas-Petit joins AMC Networks from ADP, where she most recently served as head of diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility. She is also a veteran of Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where she served as HR director for global operations.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks President and CEO. “Aisha’s successful track record and passion for integrating business strategy and diverse talent management to drive growth is a great fit for our company, particularly as we continue to shift our business to become more digitally focused. This role will bring a new level of focus integral to our evolution and we look forward to Aisha’s leadership and partnership as we continue to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in our workplace and in the stories we tell.”

“AMC Networks and its portfolio of respected entertainment brands has a long history of bringing audiences new stories that surprise and delight,” Thomas-Petit said. “I am proud to join the company’s leadership team and look forward to building on AMC Networks’ commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace and to being a home for authentic stories that resonate; stories created in an inclusive environment that reflect the rich diversity of our audiences.”