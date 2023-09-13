AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan’s 605 Acquired by iSpot.tv

Television advertising measurement firm iSpot.tv has acquired 605, the audience measurement and data analytics company founded by AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan.

“iSpot has built a large and loyal customer base, particularly with large brand advertisers, and is a pioneer in the measurement space,” Dolan said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the things this powerful combination of technology and talent can achieve and bring to a growing array of clients and partners under iSpot’s leadership.”

iSpot said the deal would bolster its “measurement solutions for video and TV advertising effectiveness — especially in the areas of business outcome attribution, advanced audience measurement, media planning and data science managed services.”

The acquisition adds set-top box data from 16.6 million homes, bringing iSpot’s total available TV device footprint to 82.7 million. The combined data sets include smart TV data from Vizio and LG.

Additionally, 605’s toolset will allow iSpot clients to “forecast where audience segments will be, calculate the costs for engaging them and predict the ROAS for cross-platform investments.”

“Using machine learning and AI from both organizations will provide our customers with next-generation technologies for removing guess work and leg work while ushering in a more seamless workflow for brands, agencies and platforms for the purposes of establishing new currencies and optimizing cross-platform campaigns,” iSpot founder and CEO Sean Muller said.

All 85 employees of 605 will join iSpot, bringing its total headcount to 464 people.

In the immediate term, 605 will continue to operate as an iSpot company, building and supporting solutions as the companies work to integrate their products under a single offering.

The 605 acquisition marks iSpot’s fourth deal in five years and the largest to date. The two companies did not disclose financial terms of the transaction.