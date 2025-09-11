More ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Walking Dead’ Coming to Netflix as AMC Expands Licensing Deal

AMC Networks has extended and expanded its content partnership with Netflix.

Netflix’s AMC Collection will include new seasons of franchises such as Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” Season 2, which will be available on Sept. 30; “Dark Winds” Season 3 and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2, which will both be available in October; “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2; Anne Rice’s “Mayfair Witches” Season 2; and Anne Rice’s “Talamasca: The Secret Order,” which will be available next year.

Meanwhile, AMC Network library titles “Fear the Walking Dead,” “A Discovery of Witches” and “Pantheon” will be joined by new library shows, including Seasons 1-5 of “Orphan Black” and its spin-off “Orphan Black: Echoes,” as well as “Parish,” “This Is Going to Hurt,” “NOS4A2” and “Soulmates.”

The new deal will also expand distribution of AMC’s content internationally with “Dark Winds” Seasons 1-4, “Interview With the Vampire” Seasons 1-3, “Mayfair Witches” Seasons 1 and 2, and “Talamasca: The Secret Order” set to be made available in select markets.

The AMC shows available on Netflix in the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025 have generated 210 million global views. The licensing deal has also boosted AMC’s own subscriber acquisition, as new seasons of its content were kept exclusively on AMC+ and linear.

After the first two seasons of “Dark Winds” were featured on Netflix, the company saw a nearly 600% increase in “first stream activity” for the show on AMC+ when it launched Season 3 and a 400% increase in viewership over pre-Netflix levels. It also saw a more than 700% increase in first streams for “The Walking Dead: Dead City” following Season 1’s debut on Netflix and the AMC+ premiere of Season 2 and a nearly 1,000% increase in viewership.

“We are pleased to expand and extend our branded content licensing agreement with Netflix, with an even stronger focus on the franchises that are resonating with viewers and performing so well on Netflix,” AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan said in a Thursday statement. “Our ability to produce great shows and make them available to viewers across a wide variety of platforms is driving our company forward in this changing time in media. Netflix has been an incredibly valuable partner, helping raise awareness and interest in our popular and acclaimed AMC Studios series.”