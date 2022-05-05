‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Premiere Episode Drives Record Subscribers for AMC+

The sixth and final season premiere episode of “Better Call Saul” drove record subscribers to AMC+, AMC Networks Inc. interim CEO Matt Blank said on its Q1 earnings call Thursday.

“2022 is the biggest year of original programming in AMC Networks’ history and our content continues to break through, including the recent final season premiere of ‘Better Call Saul,‘ which drove record levels of subscriber acquisition for AMC+,” Blank said in the company’s Q1 earnings report.

As for the Season 6 premiere of “Better Call Saul” on AMC, the episode aired April 18 and garnered 1.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen data. That represents an 11% drop in viewers from the previous season.

According to Parrot Analytics, the currently airing final season of “Better Call Saul” has driven demand increases for the entire franchise, including its predecessor series, creator Vince Gilligan’s “Breaking Bad,” and its movie.

The final season of “Better Call Saul” will run new episodes Mondays through May 23. It will then release the second part of the season on July 11.

In Q1, AMC Networks Inc. reached 9.5 million total streaming subscribers to its SVOD platforms, which include AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

Streaming subscribers increased by about 430,000 since Q4 2021. Its subscription revenues increased 8% due to its streaming subscriber growth, though it was partially offset by “a low-single digit decrease” in linear affiliate revenues caused by declines in linear subscribers.