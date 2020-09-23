AMC Networks has promoted development execs Carrie Gillogly and Emma Miller to co-heads of scripted series, the company announced Wednesday.

In addition to the newly created positions, Gillogly also serves as senior vice president of scripted programming, while Miller is senior vice president of scripted development. They will report to Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios.

“Carrie and Emma have made tremendous contributions to AMC programming and have been central to many of our acclaimed shows,” said McDermott “They are each exceptional creative talents and we look forward to their continued success in bringing powerful storytellers to our networks and developing fresh, impactful programs that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Gillogly has been with AMC since 2012, overseeing series including “Into the Badlands,” “The Terror,” “The Son” and “Dispatches From Elsewhere.” She currently oversees the upcoming animated drama “Pantheon” and the meta-comedy “Kevin Can F*** Himself.”

Miller joined AMC in 2014 and is described as “a key architect” of series including “Fear the Walking Dead” and the upcoming “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” “Hell on Wheels,” “The Son,” “NOS4A2” and the upcoming anthology series “Soulmates.”

The pair of promotions follows McDermott’s appointment back in March to oversee content creation for AMC Studios and the company’s portfolio of entertainment networks, AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group, exited the company earlier this month.