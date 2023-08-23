Why AMC Entertainment’s Stock Is Slipping as APE Nears Its End | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

The multiplex chain has seen its shares crash to below $2 in advance of its controversial conversion plan

amc-theatres
AMC Theatres / Getty Images

As AMC Entertainment winds down an ill-fated plan to raise fresh capital and bolster its pandemic-battered coffers, the multiplex chain’s stock price, once bolstered by bored day traders, has fallen below $2.

That’s down 62.5% in under two weeks, following a judge’s approval of a revised shareholder settlement which in turn allowed the company to begin converting AMC Preferred Equity, or APE, stock units to regular shares. The issuance of APE units and the undoing of that plan have seemed equally unpopular with investors.

Eliminating the APE in theory should allow the theater chain to raise money, at the cost of diluting existing AMC shareholders.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…