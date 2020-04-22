AMC Theaters Sued By Florida Mall Owners After Not Paying Rent

Lawsuit seeks in excess of $7.5 million in damages after AMC location did not pay $52,000 in rent for April

| April 22, 2020 @ 4:15 PM Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 4:24 PM

Getty Images

The owners of a South Florida shopping mall have sued AMC Theaters after the nationwide theater chain told landlords that it would not be paying rent for April in an effort to maintain costs during the coronavirus lockdown.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Miami by Palm Springs Mile Associates, Ltd. and seeks in excess of $7.5 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the theater on the landlord’s grounds, AMC Hialeah 12, did not pay $52,153.87 in rent. It also asserts that the coronavirus pandemic does not trigger the force majure clause of the lease, meaning that AMC has committed a breach of contract that requires the theater chain to immediately pay the balance of the multiplex’s lease.

Also Read: AMC Theatres Plans to Raise $500 Million in Private Debt Offering

“The Landlord recognizes the challenges posed by COVID-19, including on its own business,” the lawsuit states. “Under the express terms and provisions of the Lease and Guaranty, however, Defendant is obligated to pay Rent and that obligation is not excused.”

The lawsuit comes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that most businesses, including movie theaters, would be allowed to reopen as early as next week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also organized a task force to begin a plan to reopen his state’s economy, but it is unlikely that many movie theaters, including AMC, will be able to reopen on a state-by-state basis.

Also Read: AMC Theatres Shares Plummet 20% Following Analyst Downgrade

“Until the majority of markets in the U.S. are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available,” read a statement released by the National Association of Theater Owners on Wednesday. ” As a result, some theaters in some areas that are authorized to open may be able economically to reopen with repertory product;  however, many theaters will not be able to feasibly open.”

AMC, which has been closed for over a month and has furloughed all its corporate employees in an effort to remain solvent, announced a $500 million bond offering last week that the company says would allow it to avoid bankruptcy through November. For now, the chain is planning to reopen its theaters in June in anticipation for some summer blockbusters that are still scheduled to be released in July like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
1 of 57

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE