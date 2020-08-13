Go Pro Today

AMC Theaters to Offer 15-Cent Tickets at 100 Locations

Offer will be available on August 20 as part of chain’s reopening

| August 13, 2020 @ 5:00 AM
AMC Theaters

Getty

AMC Theaters announced on Thursday that it will reopen 100 locations nationwide on August 20 with all tickets priced at just 15 cents for one day only.

The offer is being made in celebration of the chain’s 100th anniversary, rolling back ticket prices to the same rate they were sold at back in 1920 when the company was founded with its first theater in Kansas City. It will also be held on the first day that AMC locations will be open since the company was forced to shut down five months ago following the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

Also Read: S&P Raises AMC Theatres Credit Rating From 'Selective Default,' Maintains Negative Outlook

A group of classic films will be on offer for the 15-cent day, including “Back to the Future,” “Grease,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Empire Strikes Back.”

After August 20, tickets for all classic films will be sold at AMC for $5, as will regular popcorn and soda. The chain will also screen a 10th anniversary edition of “Inception” at the same price, featuring an introduction from director Christopher Nolan and sneak-peek footage of his upcoming film, “Tenet.”

Over the coming weeks, AMC plans to steadily reopen as many theaters as allowed by state health officials in anticipation of the release of “Tenet” on Labor Day weekend. The nation’s theater chains had hoped to begin the reopening process last month, but plans were put on hold after a new surge in COVID-19 infections led to Warner Bros.’ postponing the release of “Tenet” while Disney moved “Mulan” to premium video on-demand release.

Along with “Tenet” on September 3, AMC will screen the Solstice indie thriller “Unhinged” and the Korean zombie film “Peninsula” on August 21, as well as “The New Mutants” on August 28 and “The King’s Man” and September 18. The chain has adopted social distancing policies that include deep cleaning of all auditoriums in between screenings and limiting maximum capacity to 50%. AMC will also require all moviegoers to wear a mask in response to public demand.

