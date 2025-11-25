AMC Theatres Offers Year-Long ‘Popcorn Pass’ to Loyalty Members

AMC Theatres is rolling out a new “Popcorn Pass” program for members of its AMC Stubs loyalty program, which will enable subscribers to purchase a large popcorn at half-price throughout 2026.

Available for a one-time annual price of $29.99, the Popcorn Pass can be used to buy one large popcorn per day for 50% off through Dec. 31, 2026. AMC Stubs members can also use their preexisting perk for free refills on that popcorn. The Popcorn Pass can only be used in theaters with a photo ID and is not redeemable through mobile orders.

The Popcorn Pass will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 1 and will remain on sale throughout 2026.

“Popcorn is at the heart of the moviegoing experience, and the AMC Popcorn Pass makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy the treat they love each time they visit,” said Carrie Trotter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AMC Theatres. “From families making memories to movie fans who never miss a blockbuster, this new offering delivers incredible value and adds even more enjoyment to every trip to the movies.”

The new program comes as AMC, along with many other major theater chains, have seen record per patron spending through concession and merchandise sales at theaters as well as through increased ticket sales for premium formats. Profits from concessions have become key for theaters as overall admissions have declined over the past 20 years.

Along with this new offer for moviegoers who plan on buying popcorn every time they come to the theater, AMC also rolled out 50% off ticket prices for all Wednesday screenings this past summer in addition to the preexisting discount offer on Tuesday. AMC Stubs members are also able to get half-off on small popcorn combos on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.