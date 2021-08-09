AMC to Accept Bitcoin as Payment by End of 2021

AMC Entertainment on Monday said it will start accepting Bitcoin as payment by the end of the year. CEO Adam Aron made the announcement during the company’s second quarter earnings call on Monday afternoon, as the world’s largest cinema chain looks for new ways to drive sales as it attempts to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aron said AMC customers will be able to purchase movie tickets and concessions with Bitcoin at all U.S. theaters by the end of 2021. The company — the first major chain to accept the cryptocurrency as payment — had all of its 593 U.S. theaters operating by the end of June, AMC said on Monday.

Jeremy Fuster contributed to this report.

