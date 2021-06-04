amc theatres joey nicholas

AMC Entertainment investor Joey Nicholas (Photo Courtesy of Joey Nicholas; Getty Images)

AMC Theatres’ Surprise Stock Winners: Meet the Pizza Delivery Guy Who Turned $800 Into $65,000

by | June 4, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Everyone dreams of a Hail Mary like this,” Joey Nicholas tells TheWrap

So you’ve just made a healthy six figures, thanks to AMC Entertainment’s recent Wall Street mega-surge. What’s next?

For Tyran Brown, a 34-year-old songwriter from Los Angeles who has seen his investment in the cinema chain increase eight-fold, the answer is clear: “I’m probably going to get ‘AMC’ tat’d on me!”

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

amc

AMC Entertainment’s Stock Rockets 60% as Reddit Rally Rolls On
amc cineworld movie theater ceo pay

Why Did Movie Theater CEOs Make Such a Killing During the Pandemic?
Peter Ocko

AMC Orders Space Thriller Series ‘Moonhaven’

AMC Networks Chief Josh Sapan’s Pay Dropped 41% in 2020
2021 summer tentpole box office

As US Movie Theaters Reopen, Overseas Shutdowns Could Stall Box Office Recovery
marvel studios black widow disney mulan

‘Black Widow’ Move Delivers Warning to Movie Theaters: Recovery Will Be Slow
raya and the last dragon

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Holds Strong With Another $5.2 Million at Box Office

As LA Movie Theaters Reopen, Indies Are Lagging Behind the Major Chains
Killing Eve

‘Killing Eve’ to End With Season 4, Spinoffs in the Works at AMC Networks

Why Hollywood Is Addicted to the GameStop Saga
Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale to Star in Serial Killer Thriller ‘Ragdoll’ at AMC, Alibi