Hackers seem to be getting the upper hand more and more these days and the fictitious Payne Motors on NBC’s “American Auto” is no exception. In the episode that airs Tuesday, the automaker’s servers get hacked, causing chaos that gets even crazier when Wesley is locked out of his bank account “forever” and Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) learns they accessed some naughty photos of hers.

Katherine and the team are told the company’s server was hacked and the culprits got a small amount of data. To get back on track, everything has to go offline, causing pandemonium to erupt. Check out the exclusive clip above.

“I doubt it’s exactly ‘easy’ for anyone to hack a major corporation like this, but we usually only become aware that someone was trying to hack us when the hackers succeed,” executive producer Justin Spitzer told TheWrap. “Being in entertainment, we talked a lot about the Sony hack from a few years ago, and we spoke to some of the people who were affected by it at the time. One of the biggest takeaways is how exposed you feel when everything you thought was secret is suddenly out there for the world to see.”

As CEO, Katherine has to present a professional and dignified image, both to her employees and to the public at large. But, for anyone who has seen “American Auto,” that’s a tall order.

“We used the hack as a way to expose her marital problems (as well as some NSFW crotch shots),” Spitzer said. “We had considered versions of this story where the hackers managed to infiltrate all of the employees’ accounts and where everyone’s dirty laundry came out, but it felt like that diminished just how mortifying this would be for Katherine.”

Spitzer added, “And if Katherine’s story comes from her internet safeguards not being strong enough, Wesley’s story is what happens when our safeguards are too strong. No hacker is going to be able to touch Wesley’s money … nor can Wesley.”

