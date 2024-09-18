American Cinematheque’s 2024 Proof Film Festival Sets Margaret Cho Among Speakers

The American Cinematheque has announced the schedule of events and list of speakers for this year’s Proof Film Festival, which will take place from Oct. 18-20 at the Culver Theater. The festival will feature 46 official selections in addition to industry panels, special screenings, centerpiece conversations and the Proof Pitch Deck Show & Tell.

The in-person panelists include Margaret Cho, Carlos López Estrada, Danny Madden, Sean Wang, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Morgan Cooper, Valerie Bush, Karen Maine and more.

The festival has also chosen eight participants for its Proof Pitch Deck Show & Tell, which will give each team the opportunity to pitch their film decks to industry professionals. Those participants are “Eat the Children” from Andrew Merrill, “The Lambing” from Jillian Corsie, “Photocopy” from Mike Klubeck, “Silver Spoon” from Lucy Porter, “Poppyfields” from Maria Belafonte, “House of Dixie” from Netta Walker, “Paul Ruins a Wedding and Destroys an Entire Community” from Brad Roelandt and “She Lies in Pieces” from Joaquin I. Dominguez & Mike Cuenca.

The full 2024 Proof Film Festival by block is below:

Opening Night: Block #1

“Loveland”

Director: Sofia Bonami

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:00 minutes

When a woman mysteriously disappears from the production of America’s favorite dating show Loveland, one contestant becomes obsessed with uncovering what happened to her — jeopardizing the one thing she came for: happily ever after.

“Seeking Sasquatch”

Director: Thomas Thomas

Country: USA; Running Time: 4:00 minutes

“Seeking Sasquatch” begins with a hostile and skeptical scientist joining the Bigfoot Investigation Bureau. With him, the BIB must face new and outlandish predicaments each week to find proof of a ‘Squatch. To succeed, they must unite, muster their strengths, and overcome their many differences. While proof might remain elusive, who knows? They might discover themselves along the way.

“Cousins”

Director: Karina Dandashi

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:00 minutes

Two cousins born in separate countries reunite in Brooklyn when a run-in with an ex makes the night even more chaotic. Cousins explores cultural disconnect between family members and identity within oneself.

“Classmates”

Director: Major Dorfman

Country: USA; Running Time: 18:57 minutes

Codie is dropped off to work on a school project with classmate Shane. The boys begin their assignment, but it’s not long before Codie coerces Shane into taking his mom’s car out for a joyride.

“Computer Love”

Director: Joseph Picozzi

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:25 minutes

It’s the year 2100: Quinn, a sheltered teenage girl, begins cheating on her dating-app-arranged boyfriend with her family’s new robot houseboy, Michael. They quickly fall in love and exchange fantasies of running away together. After her parents catch them, they announce they’re turning Michael in for a new model. Quinn must decide whether she should abandon her family and everything she’s ever known to pursue her love with a machine.

Unlikely Friendships: Block #2

“Seoul Switch”

Director: Liann Kaye

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:00 minutes

When an insecure, Korean American boy meets an International K-Pop Star who looks just like him, they decide to switch identities.

“Broken Toilets”

Director: Jesse Toledano

Country: USA; Running Time: 22:35 minutes

When a Hasidic property manager discovers one of his tenants is an aspiring Hip Hop producer, he ventures to make music with her, exploring a passion that he must keep alive or else fall back into a rut that threatens his marriage, happiness, and way of life.

“Henry Gets a Shot”

Director: Brendan Kirk

Country: USA; Running Time: 9:21 minutes

Danny is fed up with his teenage roommate Henry lazing about the apartment. Even if it’s his friend’s kid – enough is enough! It’s time Henry goes to see Karlo about that job at the pizzeria.

“Bathroom Attendant”

Director: Gabriella Mykal

Country: USA; Running Time: 5:21 minutes

Two black women share a moment of connection in a club bathroom.

One Bad Night: Block #3

“Rat!”

Director: Neal Suresh Mulani

Country: USA; Running Time: 16:48 minutes

When a chronically online music journalist encounters a global pop star’s latest effort at queerbaiting, he seizes the moment, turns on his camera, and expresses some choice words for the vapid musician and their fans. But as his social capital rises and the internet is set ablaze, he unknowingly traces a bold-faced arrowhead to his front doorstep, where the pop star’s overzealous fans show up to wreak havoc and seek retribution.

“Iron Lung”

Director: Andrew Reid

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:20 minutes

When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her caretaker sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe.

“Shadow”

Director: Kamell Allaway

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:00 minutes

A young mother’s shadow takes on a life of its own, terrorizing her and her daughter over the course of one night.

“Water Dog”

Director: Christina Kelly Holmes

Country: USA; Running Time: 10:52 minutes

Guy, a disillusioned millennial man, bumps into Dan, an old classmate, and meets his new wife. But there’s something off about her. However, no one, including Guy’s girlfriend he dragged out, says anything. Sucked into an awkward dinner followed by a pregnancy announcement, Guy wonders how Dan has gotten further in life than him.

“Enter By Fire”

Director: Luke Wildwood

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:26 minutes

While taking pictures alone, a woman discovers something evil behind her in a photo, descending her into a fire of madness.

An Examination of Learning: Block #4

“Grown”

Director: Alfonso Elkanah Morgan-Terrero

Country: USA; Running Time: 9:05 minutes

With their mother missing for three days, it is Emmanuel’s job to pick up his little brother Alex after school. One evening, as they make their way back home, Alex’s reluctance to listen to his older sets their night on a course that alters their lives forever.

“Playground”

Director: Yaxing Lin

Country: USA/China; Running Time: 16:21 minutes

After a year apart, Jiajia reunites with her mother Lin, who works as a performer at an adult nightclub. Jiajia’s innocent curiosity leads to tricky situations.

“F*ck That Guy”

Director: Hanna Gray Organschi

Country: USA; Running Time: 17:23 minutes

1992 Connecticut. Desperate to keep the attention of her intoxicating older best friend, Frankie sets out to prove that sex is no big deal.

In Search of Independence: Block #5

“Peas”

Director: Maky Rupert

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:06 minutes

A drolly coming-of-age story following a young girl as she witnesses her mother go on a date for the first time since her father’s death.

“Carpeteo”

Director: Adriana González-Vega

Country: Puerto Rico; Running Time: 9:33 minutes

A psychological thriller inspired by real events in Puerto Rican history. Amidst the turbulent backdrop of 1970s political upheaval at the University of Puerto Rico, a young college student finds herself grappling not only with her shifting beliefs and allegiances, but also with the complex dynamics of her relationship with her older brother, forcing her to confront the very essence of her identity and convictions.

“The Captives”

Director: Talia Light Rake

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:30 minutes

Jolie, a Juilliard graduate, gives up on her dreams and moves back home when her mother, Emmilene, is diagnosed with cancer. Ten years later, when her life is at a standstill, her mother’s health is declining, and an old flame resurfaces in her life, Emmilene gives Jolie an ultimatum where she is suddenly forced to face who she is and who she wants to ultimately become.

“Top Shot”

Director: Alexander Hagani

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:17 minutes

A tale about growing up, basketball, and trading cards. 11-year-old Alexander adjusts to life with his new stepdad, Ian, while navigating the aftermath of his parent’s divorce and escaping into basketball daydreams.

Adventures in Nature: Block #6

“Brain Freeze”

Director: Kelsey Comeau

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:36 minutes

A snapshot of lifelong friends Carrie (Sofia Hublitz, Ozark) and Rae, Madison Hu (Brother’s Sun, Boogeyman) as their relationship crumbles at the seams. In their safe bubble of Northern New Jersey, the friends have hit their breaking point on Rae’s eighteenth birthday. Crossing paths years later, in the queer paradise that is Fire Island Pines, the friends are no longer. Dealing with themes of adulthood, queer identity, female friendship and mortality, Brain Freeze tackles two formative moments in adolescence otherwise overlooked: the friends who fade away.

“Mt. Mystic Rangers”

Directors: Jeremiah Dunlap. Cory Quintard

Country: USA; Running Time: 23:47 minutes

“Mt. Mystic Rangers” is a half-hour mockumentary comedy/sci-fi/adventure series that combines a workplace comedy with the intrigue of a supernatural mystery. Through the lens of a ragtag documentary crew, the series follows a unit of misfit Park Rangers at Mt. Mystic State Park as they navigate their daily duties, encounter the paranormal, and deal with visitors from all walksof life.

“A Family Guide to Hunting”

Director: Zao Wang

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:07 minutes

“A Family Guide to Hunting” is a dark comedy about an Asian-American family on a hunting trip gone wrong. The wilderness turns the temperature up on their dysfunctional family dynamics, as well as their unique brand of Asian-American sacrifice, love, and filial piety.

Kin: Block #7

“Take Me Home”

Director: Liz Sargent

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:00 minutes

When Emily is reunited with her sister Anna after their mother’s passing, she struggles to reconnect to their Florida life. Anna’s Cognitive Disability makes communication challenging, and the tragedy makes rebuilding their home and relationship urgent. Their growth as sisters in “Take Me Home” creates a touching story on family, and the care that we all require from one another.

“The Weight of a Dog”

Director: Lucy Sandler

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:37 minutes

“The Weight of a Dog” follows new retiree Dawn’s trip to chaperone her adult daughter’s abortion and explores Dawn’s unexpected revelations around her own life and its next phase that this experience brings up for her.

“Good Grief”

Director: Megan Chumbley

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:57 minutes

“Good Grief” is a dark comedy, set in Salt Lake City Utah at a Mormon Mortuary. We follow Avery, the estranged daughter of the deceased, as she navigates the egocentric personalities of her dysfunctional family. Numb to her own feelings, Avery’s attempts to connect with her deceased father get side-lined by her annoying cousin, erupting a series of even bigger problems simmering under the surface.

Bump in the Night: Block #8

“The Thaw”

Directors: Sarah Wisner. Sean Temple

Country: USA; Running Time: 16:32 minutes

“The Thaw” is set in the late 19th century in the challenging Vermont hills. Ruth and her aging parents, Alma and Timothy, struggle to subsist on a failing farm after Ruth is abandoned by her unfaithful husband. They turn to a remedy as old as the hills, a sleeping tea that allows the elderly and infirm to sleep out the winter months while frozen and packed in snow, to be safely revived in the spring. But when a storm blows in an early thaw, the ritual is broken and the sleepers wake too soon – to horrifying results.

“Manny Wolfe”

Director: Trevor Neuhoff

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:50 minutes

It’s 1947. Manny Wolf is an actor exhausted by Tinseltown. He also happens to be a real werewolf. After nonstop rejection, Manny gets a job. Unfortunately, he’s been typecast in a creature feature. Will Manny choose the big Hollywood role at the price of his own dignity and artistic integrity? He thinks that’s his only choice until he receives an unexpected offer from a fellow monster outcast.

“Alma Mater”

Director: Matthew P. Higgins

Country: USA; Running Time: 5:40 minutes

As Arthur (30s) turns the pages of his late father’s 1973 high school yearbook, he receives a phone call. The caller knows Arthur is reading the yearbook—and tells him to burn it immediately. The reason: a teacher from the high school murdered their friends and classmates. The student body decided to burn all the yearbooks…or so they thought. The tension reaches a boiling point when a menacing, silhouetted spirit suddenly lurks behind Arthur…

“Fishmonger”

Director: Neil Ferron

Country: USA; Running Time: 23:00 minutes

In this supernatural dark comedy, a pathetic Irish fishmonger must survive a sex pact with an ancient fish creature in order to save his mother’s soul from burning in hell.

Not as They Appear: Block #9

“Fishers of Men”

Director: Chris Capel

Country: USA; Running Time: 20:07 minutes

A young Mormon missionary at the start of his two years of service is shown the ropes by his well-meaning trainer, who comes to terms with his own failures.

“Flattened”

Directors: Julia Friedland-Godfrey, Will Abbot

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:25 minutes

Two young women living in the idyllic suburbs of Ohio try and have a good day.

“The Musical”

Director: Giselle Bonilla

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:00 minutes

Doug Lebowitz, a middle school theater director, decides to take down his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend – Principal Brady – by secretly producing a musical about 9/11 to ruin the principal’s school’s precious reputation.

“Vintage Lamp Shade”

Directors: Gordy De St. Jeor, Jillian Moray

Country: USA; Running Time: 5:52 minutes

Two girls navigate the balance between romantic and platonic nature within female friendship.

Age of Change: Block #10

“Ripe!”

Director: Tusk

Country: USA; Running Time: 18:10 minutes

Nothing says “it’s complicated” like breaking your crush’s arm.

“Hema”

Director: Ritvik Dhavale

Country: USA; Running Time: 16:25 minutes

Having recently arrived in America with her husband and son, Hema finds herself culturally displaced and must redefine her identity as a dependent mother. An encounter with a young Marathi man threatens to upend her already fragile existence.

“The Bluest Hour”

Director: Logan Jackson

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:28 minutes

A young couple spends their first night as parents dealing with the aftermath of a difficult birth.

Facades: Block #11

“Vial”

Director: Alexandre Jerard Davis

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:14 minutes

Ken, a parolee on the cusp of reconnecting with his family, finds his future in jeopardy when an impromptu drug test threatens to send him back to prison. Desperate to pass the test, Ken finds an unlikely solution with some help from his dealer: a prosthetic penis able to conceal clean urine. But there’s only one problem: he still needs to find the piss.

“Ronnie California: The King of Artesia”

Director: Adi Kalidindi

Country: USA; Running Time: 17 minutes

Ronnie California, an Indian immigrant who operates an illegal gambling ring out of the back of his failing saree shop, must face the music when the community exposes his shady dealings. Hit with the prospect of losing his business to the IRS, Ronnie goes to great lengths to make ends meet.

“Hypocrite”

Director: Brett Maline

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:05 minutes

A messy, disabled job recruiter in his thirties is constantly between not wanting the extra attention society gives him because of his disability and taking full advantage of it. I mean ya gotta make lemonade out of when you get a titanium rod and eight screws rammed up your back in second grade, am I right, gang? So, while he’s giving advice to his clients to be their best selves, he’s making all the bad decisions as he leans into people’s misplaced perceptions of him.

The Trouble with Tech: Block #12

“Jackpot”

Director: Chance Thomas Garcia

Country: USA; Running Time: 9:34 minutes

“Jackpot” takes place in a dystopian future shaped by vintage American TV culture. The story unfolds as a family—father, mother, and son—watches the government’s nightly lottery game show during dinner.

“(Dis)Connected”

Director: Karl Stelter

Country: USA; Running Time: 6:32 minutes

2071 – When a network glitch causes Mina to experience conflicting memories, she begs a hacker (Cole) to remove the standardized implant from her neck. Failing the diagnostic, Mina shares that she’d used the implant to rewrite the memory of her daughter’s death, and desperately wants to come to terms with her grief.

“The Pitch is Wac”

Director: Stephen Reis

Country: USA; Running Time: 2:10 minutes

Our main character Elika, an Asian-American gamer, game designer, streamer, and gaming industry insider, faces a high-pressure pitch at Wactivision, where her creativity is tested in a head-to-head battle with AI.

“Retro-Futuristic Anthology: Ep. ‘Moscow 33′”

Directors: Ashot Gevorkyan, Matvey Stavitsky

Country: Russia; Running Time: 5:30 minutes

In a futuristic Soviet Union an accomplished scientist, who created an AI device that can change the world, is threatened by the government, that is set to get rid of him and use his discovery to control the people.

“Marvin Is Sorry”

Director: Clint Pang

Showrunners: Brett Morrow, Alex Gehrlein, Jack Gacek

Country: USA; Running Time: 24 minutes

After accidentally killing one of his fans during the filming of a YouTube video, famed YouTuber Marvin Weaver must save his career by teaming up with Tag Taggart, an alt-right news anchor bent on cultural domination.

The 2024 Proof Film Festival takes place Oct. 18-20 at the Culver Theater. For more information, visit americancinematheque.com.