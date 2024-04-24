As the American Film Market departs Los Angeles for Las Vegas, a new industry trade show, the American Film Convention, could fill in the gap left behind as it prepares for a launch at the Magic Box in downtown Los Angeles this October.

CEO and founder Mitesh Patel, an independent filmmaker and producer, said the event will include “market, auction, conference, product and service showcase, workshop, talks and addresses, pitch fest, networking event and filmed and live entertainment.”

The inaugural convention is set to run from Oct. 15-17.

In his statement, Patel also distanced the American Film Convention from any notion that it is intended to be a direct competitor to the American Film Market, saying it is meant to “supplement rather than supplant the current industry gathering landscape and offerings.”

“We created the American Film Convention as an innovative entity that’s poised to vault to the forefront of the global film industry and return that focus to the entertainment epicenter of the world, Los Angeles, California,” Patel says. “AFC is dedicated to expanding the way industry professionals engage, collaborate and innovate within the filmed entertainment realm. We’re committed to creating some fresh and innovative programs and present a more all-inclusive forum.”

Slamdance cofounder Jon Fitzgerald will serve as director of workshops and conferences for AFC, which is expecting 5,000 delegates in its first year and is offering “more than 100,000 square feet of exhibition space.” Early bird passes are being priced at $325 with exhibition space starting at $3,250.