‘American Gigolo’ Gets Pilot Order at Showtime, Jon Bernthal to Star

Showtime has given a pilot order to a series adaptation of “American Gigolo” starring “The Walking Dead” alum Jon Bernthal, the cable network announced Wednesday.

Written and directed by “Ray Donovan” showrunner David Hollander, the drama is described as a present-day reimagining of the 1980 film starring Richard Gere.

Bernthal will star as Julian Kaye, introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

“‘American Gigolo’ comes with all the sizzle you’d expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020,” said Showtime president Gary Levine. “We’ve assembled an ‘A’ team to adapt this iconic movie into a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount.”

For Hollander, the pilot follows his run as executive producer and showrunner of “Ray Donovan,” which was canceled by Showtime last month. Bernthal most recently starred in “Ford v Ferrari” is currently filming “King Richard” and will appear in the upcoming “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Platform” as well as “Small Engine Repair,” which he also produced. The role marks a return to television after previously starring in Netflix’s “The Punisher” and “The Walking Dead.”