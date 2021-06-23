‘American Horror Stories': Watch the Callback-Packed First Teaser for ‘AHS’ Spinoff (Video)

The first teaser of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” spinoff series, “American Horror Stories,” dropped Wednesday, revealing no actual footage from the show — but plenty of callbacks to its parent series.

In the 1-minute, 14-second video, which you can view above, you’ll meet Rubber Woman. Yes, Rubber Woman, a clear reference to the infamous Rubber Man from the first season of “AHS,” a.k.a. “Murder House.” How do we know that’s Rubber Woman and not Rubber Man? Well, the teaser is aptly titled “Rubber Woman,” giving you plenty to theorize about until “American Horror Stories” debuts next month.

Per FX on Hulu’s official description for the show, “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Further details are being kept under wraps, but executive producer Murphy recently revealed the first set of cast members, including “Glee” alum Kevin McHale and “Pose” star Dyllon Burnside, on Instagram.

The series, which will premiere July 15 on FX on Hulu with two back-to-back episodes, is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

The “AHS” spinoff will be followed by the 10th installment of the flagship “American Horror Story” anthology series, titled “American Horror Story: Double Feature” on Wednesday, Aug. 25 on FX.

Filming on “AHS: Double Feature” began last October, following FX’s announcement that this installment of Murphy’s anthology horror series — which has been renewed through Season 13 — had been pushed to 2021 due to pandemic-forced delays to the show’s production timeline.

Franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin is set to star in the new installment along with “AHS” alums Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

“American Horror Stories” premieres with two back-to-back episodes July 15 on FX on Hulu. Additional episodes will roll out weekly.