Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy’s Conversion Therapy Doc Lands at Netflix

The documentary “Pray Away,” executive produced by Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy, has landed at Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Pray Away,” which examines the harm of conversion therapy and the “pray the gay away” movement, will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16. It will then debut on Netflix in August.

Kristine Stolakis directed the documentary and also produced alongside Jessica Devaney and Anya Rous. Murphy and Blum executive produced alongside Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Amanda Spain, Daniel J. Chalfen, Jim Butterworth, Katy Drake Bettner, Johnny Symons, Julie Parker Benello, Patty Quillin, Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman, Regina K. Scully and Alexis Martin Woodall.

The official logline reads: “Former leaders of the ‘pray the gay away’ movement contend with the aftermath unleashed by their actions, while a survivor seeks healing and acceptance from more than a decade of trauma.”

“Pray Away” is Stolakis’ debut feature. Blumhouse Television partnered with Murphy on the film, after the company previously collaborated with Murphy on the award-winning documentary “A Secret Love,” which was also released by Netflix. Blum and Murphy had previously worked together on “The Normal Heart.”