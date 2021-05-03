Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is an Obsessive Genius Who ‘Stopped Giving a Flying F-‘ (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Halston” starring Ewan McGregor in the title role of the iconic fashion designer. And seeing as the five-episode show is about how Halston became Halston, it’s only appropriate that this sneak peek begin with McGregor uttering these lines: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.”

Set to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence,” the rest of the 2-minute, 27-second trailer introduces us to Murphy’s take on Halston through his bold choices in both his career and his personal life.

“I’d been an outsider my whole life, until one day I just stopped giving a flying f—,” Halston says in a voiceover, as he and actress and singer Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez) enter the ultra-hip Studio 54 in front of a throng of paparazzi.

The video goes on to explore Halston’s obsessive nature and talents.

“My wife, she thinks you’re a genius,” businessman David Mahoney (portrayed by Bill Pullman) tells Halston over a meal. “I think that’s a dangerous word. I think once you call yourself a genius you stop growing.”

It then cuts to Halston doing a line of cocaine before we see dozens of him chanting, “Halston for your today. Halston for your every day. Halston for your world.”

The trailer offers glimpses of a few iconic moments from his career, including a shot-for-shot recreation of his famous JCPenney ads, before closing on these haunting words from Halston: “Do you ever feel like everything you have could disappear in an instant?”

Watch the trailer via the video here.

“Halston” stars Ewan McGregor as Halston, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Here’s the official description for the show, courtesy of Netflix:

“The limited series ‘Halston’ follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ’80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

“Halston” is executive produced by Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

“Halston” premieres May 14 on Netflix.