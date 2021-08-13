‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Trailer Reveals Plot for Part One, ‘Red Tide’ (Video)

FX has finally shared the first trailer for “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” revealing for the first time the plot and cast list for the first half of the season, subtitled “Red Tide.”

Finn Wittrock will anchor Part 1, starring as a struggling writer who moves to an isolated beach town for the winter with his pregnant wife (played by Lily Rabe) and their daughter. Per FX, “As they settle in, the town’s true residents make themselves known.” Franchise veterans Evan Peters, Frances Conroy and Angelica Ross also make appearances in the trailer.

As previously announced, Season 10 will be split into two parts, titled “Red Tide” and “Death Valley,” respectively. Series boss Ryan Murphy has described “Double Feature” as “two horrifying stories” within one season: “One by the sea… One by the sand,” he teased on social media earlier this year.

Macaulay Culkin is set to star in “Double Feature” along with “AHS” alums Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and John Carroll Lynch.

Previously delayed for an entire year due to the pandemic, “AHS” Season 10 began filming late last year. “American Horror Story” is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” premieres Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FX.