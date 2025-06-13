‘American Love Story’ Sets February 2026 Release, Unveils First Look at JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Ryan Murphy’s “American Love Story” has set a February 2026 release date.

The new series, which follows the love story between JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, will premiere during the week of Valentines Day next year, Ryan Murphy Productions announced in a Friday Instagram post.

The post also gave a first look at the stars of the FX series, Sarah Pidgeon, who stars as Carolyn, and Paul Kelly, who stars as John F. Kennedy Jr., during their camera tests.

“Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices,” the post read. “Congratulations Sarah and Paul!”

Filming on the new series is currently under way in New York City.

The love story between Kennedy and Bessette will be the first iteration in Murphy’s new “American Love Story,” which is billed as “a scripted anthology series of sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention.”

The first installment will center on the love story between Bessette, a former model and Calvin Klein publicist, and the son of John F. Kennedy, who got married in 1996. The couple was initially regarded as American royalty, but became heavily scrutinized by the media. Their love story ended in 1999, when a tragic plane crash resulted in their deaths.

In addition to Pidgeon and Kelly, “American Love Story” stars Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy, JFK Jr.’s mother. No further casting has been announced at this time.

Murphy serves as an executive producer on “American Love Story” alongside Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson of Color Force, D.V. DeVincentis and Connor Hines. The show is produced by 20th Television.