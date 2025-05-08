Trump and Former Presidents Biden, Obama, Bush Toast First American Pope: ‘A Great Honor’

Since Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was selected to be the next pope Thursday, several prominent American figures have stepped forward to congratulate the first American Pope — including presidents past and present Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Pope Leo XIV hails from Chicago and spent the first 25 years of his life living in the United States before moving to Peru, where he later became a naturalized citizen.

President Trump said in a press conference Thursday that he is actively making plans to meet the new pope.

Reporter: Are you planning to meet the Pope?



Trump: I do. They’ve already called. To have the Pope from the US, that’s a great honor. pic.twitter.com/yxcDZU0IYk — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

Earlier this year he joked that he would nominate himself to be the new pope following the death of Pope Francis on April 21. “I’d like to be pope,” he joked with reporters. “That would be my number one choice.”

Obama, Biden and Bush also reacted to the selection of Pope Leo XIV. Obama, a fellow Chicagoan, congratulated the religious leader and marked this as “a historic day for the United States.”

Biden wished him success: “May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois.”

And Bush offered his prayers: “We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic church, serve the neediest and share God’s love.”

Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2025

Habemus papam – May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois.



Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 8, 2025

Statement by President George W. Bush:



"Laura and I are delighted to congratulate former Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election to the papacy. This an historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world. We join those praying for the… — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 8, 2025

Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the naming of the new head of the Catholic Church. A member of the Church himself, Vance met Pope Francis one day before his death.

Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him! — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 8, 2025

American filmmaker Spike Lee also celebrated the first American pope’s selection on Instagram:

