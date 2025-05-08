Trump and Former Presidents Biden, Obama, Bush Toast First American Pope: ‘A Great Honor’

President Donald Trump says he plans on meeting Pope Leo XIV: “They’ve already called”

Pope Francis appoints as cardinal, Robert Francis Prevost, in September 2023. (Credit: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Since Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was selected to be the next pope Thursday, several prominent American figures have stepped forward to congratulate the first American Pope — including presidents past and present Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Pope Leo XIV hails from Chicago and spent the first 25 years of his life living in the United States before moving to Peru, where he later became a naturalized citizen.

President Trump said in a press conference Thursday that he is actively making plans to meet the new pope.

Earlier this year he joked that he would nominate himself to be the new pope following the death of Pope Francis on April 21. “I’d like to be pope,” he joked with reporters. “That would be my number one choice.”

Obama, Biden and Bush also reacted to the selection of Pope Leo XIV. Obama, a fellow Chicagoan, congratulated the religious leader and marked this as “a historic day for the United States.”

Biden wished him success: “May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois.”

And Bush offered his prayers: “We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic church, serve the neediest and share God’s love.”

Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the naming of the new head of the Catholic Church. A member of the Church himself, Vance met Pope Francis one day before his death.

American filmmaker Spike Lee also celebrated the first American pope’s selection on Instagram:

For more reactions to the naming of Pope Leo XIV — including some hilarious send-ups to the Chicago-based “The Bear” — keep reading:

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV (l), the American Robert Prevost, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican (Credit: Oliver Weiken via Getty Images)
