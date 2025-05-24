American Society of Cinematographers Elects Mandy Walker as President

The American Society of Cinematographers has elected Australian filmmaker Mandy Walker as president, making her the first woman to hold the role, the organization announced Saturday.

“It is a great honor to be the president of the ASC, and an even bigger privilege to be the first woman to hold the position,” said Walker. “I am so humbled to take on the responsibility of representing a society that has carved out an inspiring, inclusive space to meet and support other cinematographers. I am proud of our century-old legacy to advance the art and science of cinematography, and I’m excited for the future of our organization.”

“I am intent on making sure our members have the space to grow, the opportunities to educate and learn from one another, and the support of their fellow filmmakers to carve out the best career they can,” added Walker. “We will continue to lead efforts in raising awareness about the importance of representation behind the camera.”

Walker is known for her work on “Snow White” (2025), “The Mountain Between Us” (2017), “Truth” (2015), “Jane Got a Gun” (2015), “Tracks” (2013), “Red Riding Hood” (2011), “Australia” (2008) and “Shattered Glass” (2003), “Lantana” (2001), “The Well” (1997), and “Parklands” (1996). She also worked on Baz Luhrmann’s Chanel No. 5 campaign that featured Nicole Kidman and Gisele Bündchen.

Other members of ASC’s leadership include Eric Steelberg, John Simmons, Patrick Cady, Charles Minsky, Dejan Georgevich, and Charlie Lieberman. Members of the board include Natasha Braier, Alice Brooks, Patrick Cady

Russell Carpenter, Richard Crudo, Karl-Walter Lindenlaub, Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, Erik Messerschmidt, Charles Minsky, M. David Mullen, Cynthia Pusheck

John Simmons, Eric Steelberg, Amy Vincent, and Mandy Walker.