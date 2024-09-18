‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ Cast vs. the Real Life Figures | Photos

Ryan Murphy is back at it with another installation of his “American Story” franchise. The long-awaited “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” centers on the rise and fall of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

It’s been three years since the series was first announced in August 2021, and now with the cast finalized and production wrapped, the project is right around the corner in a living room near you. “West Side Story” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” breakout Josh Rivera stars as Hernandez and here makes his TV debut.

The series lands on FX on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Here’s a list of the cast and the real-life figures they play.

Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (FX) Josh Rivera as Aaron Rodriguez Josh Rivera stars as late New England Patriots tight-end Aaron Rodriguez. He played for the team for three seasons before he was arrested and convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd. “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” marks Rivera’s TV debut. On the film side, he previously starred in “West Side Story,” “Cat Person,” “Vegas High” and more.

Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) Jaylen Barron as Shayanna Jenkins Jaylen Barron stars as Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s ex-fiancée. Barron’s previous work includes “Free Rein,” “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shameless” and “Blindspotting.”

Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton Lindsay Mendez plays Hernandez’s cousin, Tanya Singleton, who was accused of helping cover up his alleged crimes in the midst of battling stage 4 cancer. Prior to “American Sports Story,” Mendez appeared in “All Rise,” “The Grotto” and more. But she is best known for her stage work, having won a Tony Award for the 2018 revival of “Carousel” and starred last season in the blockbuster musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) Ean Castellanos as DJ Hernandez Ean Castellanos stars as Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s older brother. Castellanos can be seen in several projects, including “Five Days at Memorial,” “Tommy,” “Burn” and “High Maintenance.”

Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) Tammy Blanchard as Terri Hernandez Tammy Blanchard plays Hernandez’s mother Terri Hernandez. Blanchard rose to fame after her performance starring as a teenage Judy Garland in “Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.” She went on to nab roles in “The Invitation,” “Sybil,” “Bella,” “Tallulah” and “Burning Blue.”

Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer Tony Yazbeck stars as sportscaster and former football coach Urban Meyer, who recruited and coached Hernandez during the late pro-baller’s time at the University of Florida. Actor and singer Tony Yazbeck has starred in “Meet Dave” and “The Right Girl,” among others.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow in “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” (FX) Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow Patrick Schwarzenegger plays former football player Tim Tebow, who was quarterback for three seasons with the NFL’s Denver Broncos. Tebow and Hernandez played together in college at the University of Florida. Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, previously starred in “Gen V” and is in the upcoming third season of “The White Lotus.”