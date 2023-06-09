“America’s Got Talent” Season 5 winner Michael Grimm has been hospitalized with a mysterious illness.

His wife Lucie Zolvera-Grimm posted a video to Instagram explaining how the Mississippi blues singer’s health had started to decline within the past few months. His lack of energy worsened over Memorial Day weekend when Zolverva-Grimm decided to take him to the hospital.

“He was looking increasingly sickly, all of a sudden he could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head, he couldn’t respond right away when I would ask him things, he would be really fuzzy,” she recalled. “Whatever was going on in his body from whatever toxins, I guess, they were going to his brain and he started talking gibberish and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing.”

The singer was put on a ventilator and heavily sedated so that he wouldn’t flatline or stroke out.

“The good news is that the doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator today, and he is breathing on his own, so he’s doing good. However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot. They do still have him sedated so he doesn’t seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure.”

Zolverva-Grimm said that doctors aren’t sure what is causing her husband’s illness, but they are continuing to isolate organs and systems to investigate what the problem could be.

“Michael will have to not only come back to full consciousness, which he’s not yet. He will also have to now undergo physical therapy because he’s been bedridden for over a week,” she said. “He currently has no voice, he’s got to go under vocal cord repair, from [the] time being on the ventilator, and get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again, mentally, he needs to come back from this and return to a state of health. So this may take a little time.”

She also included ways to help, such as a PayPal and Venmo address, a physical address for letters and more in the caption of her video above.