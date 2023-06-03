Jay Leno Jokes That His Facial Skin Grafts After Car Fire Was Foreskin: ‘When I Get Excited…Well, Never Mind’

Six months after suffering serious burns to his face during a fire in his car garage, Jay Leno hilariously explained to Chris Wallace where his skin grafts came from. And the comedian still knows how to land a punch line.

“People think that skin grafts are expensive,” Leno said on Friday’s episode of “Who’s Talking with Chris Wallace” on Max. “But I have a friend who’s a mohel, and he gave me a bag of them! You can’t even tell,” he said smiling as he patted his face.

A mohel, for those that don’t know, is a person who performs the Jewish rite of circumcision.

“It’s funny, it doesn’t look like foreskin,” Wallace responded while laughing hysterically.

“No,” Leno said, “but when I get excited – well, never mind.”

The 73-year-old comedian’s still got it.

Leno showed Wallace his new left ear, as the old one was almost completely burned off. Leno was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles in November after one of the cars in his garage burst into flames. He spent nine days in the hospital, including a significant amount of time in a hyperbaric chamber.

Leno’s tough luck didn’t stop there. Just two months after the fire, he suffered a broken collarbone, two cracked ribs and two cracked kneecaps in a motorcycle accident. Wallace was sure to probe Leno about his potentially dangerous hobbies.

“I’m going to ask a question that I bet your wife, Mavis, has asked — are you knocking it off?”

Leno answered: “No, she knows better than that.”

“She’s like, ‘There’s no helping you,’” Wallace joked.