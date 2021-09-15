‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16: And the Winner Is…

Dustin Tavella’s got talent, and that’s why he just won Season 16 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Enjoy that $1 million and slot at the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” residency, which is opening this fall at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. (Now don’t blow the $1 million on the slots.)

In addition to performances from the 10 Season 16 finalists, Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, “AGT” Season 9 winner Mat Franco and silver medal-winning gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner appeared on Wednesday’s finale.

“AGT” is judged by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. The top summer show is hosted by Terry Crews. “America’s Got Talent” was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Below are bios for this season’s Top 10.

Aiden Bryant

Aidan Bryant’s love for acrobatics began at just 14 years old with a tree and his grandma’s bedsheet. In just two years, the self-taught aerialist has already mastered contortion, hand balancing, and even archery, without any dance or gymnastics experience. Now, the Virginia native is ready to bring his intricate aerial routines from the backyard to the America’s Got Talent stage.

Brooke Simpson

From recording her first song at the age of 2 to charting top 10 in the iTunes charts, Brooke is no stranger to music. Passionate about music, people and her culture, Brooke is 100% Native American and is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of North Carolina. Brooke has had the opportunity to work with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Sia, Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and more. In the midst of touring, writing and recording upcoming music, Brooke has released multiple singles, including Little Bit Crazy, Stick Like Honey and her newest release, “So Tired,” a mini EP. Brooke will also be making her Broadway debut in the Diane Paulus revival of the Tony Award winning musical “1776.”

Dustin Tavella

Dustin Tavella is a magician who aims to inspire audiences by using magic to connect with people from all different walks of life. Tavella resides in Virginia Beach, Va., with his wife, Kari, and their adopted son, Xander.

Gina Brillon

Born and raised in the Bronx, Gina Brillon is a Puerto Rican actress, singer, comedian, published writer and new mom. She has been performing as a stand-up comedian since she was 17 and has had some incredible success in her career thus far. Appearances include Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The View” and “Chelsea Lately” as well as scripted series “Kevin Can Wait” and “The Conners.” She was the first Latina winner of NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity Showcase, was a New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and featured on Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ “Beyond the Fluffy Tour.”

Currently, her Gracie Award-winning hour special, “Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava,” is available on Amazon Prime Video, along with her first one-hour special “Pacifically Speaking.” She also appears in the HA Festival’s “The Art of Comedy” on HBO Max. Her half-hour special “Easily Offended” was one of the top shows on HBO Latino, and streams on all HBO digital platforms.

Jimmie Herrod

Originally from Tacoma, Wash., Jimmie Herrod is a musician now based in Portland. After finishing a bachelors in composition and performance from Cornish College of the Arts, he moved to Portland where he received a masters in jazz studies from Portland State University. He has performed in a number of musicals in both Washington and Oregon and has also worked with various well-known artists, including ODESZA and Pink Martini. In 2019, Pink Martini featured Herrod on a EP entitled “Tomorrow.”

Josh Blue

Critics have said Josh Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic; he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. With an undeniable likability and impeccable comedic timing, Josh continues to break down stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time. Doing more than 200 shows across the country a year, his stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are exactly alike.

Léa Kyle

Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer, Lea Kyle is a magician specializing in the art of quick change. Introduced to magic by boyfriend Florian Sainvet, Lea found her shyness evaporate and gain confidence.

Passionate about fashion and magic, Lea combined the two, with the aim of creating a never-seen-before act with impressive high-speed changes. As a result, Lea won global competitions.

Northwell Health Nurse Choir

From caring for premature babies to treating COVID-19 patients, the nurses of Northwell Health faced tragedy and exhaustion this past year. But by relying on one another, they learned how to get through anything. They inspired us all with their strength and resilience, earning them Howie’s Golden Buzzer during their first performance on the “AGT” stage. The Northwell Nurse Choir hopes that their singing will continue to heal and spread joy to all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team was founded in 2009. They have been playing a leading role in the promotion of Taekwondo globally by displaying spectacular techniques at international sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Universiade as well as World Taekwondo competitions. The team’s mission is to contribute to social development and world peace through their sport. Their act on “AGT” garnered a Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews.

Victory Brinker

Nine-year-old Victory Brinker’s dream came true when she performed on the “AGT” stage and became the first Group Golden buzzer in “AGT” history. After discovering opera at 6, she knew she wanted to be an opera singer. Within two days she learned her first aria and three weeks later won her first talent show. She performed in 13 talent shows that year, winning 12. The next year she began learning arias in seven languages and performed at festivals and sporting events all over the country.