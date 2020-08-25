Fans of the recent “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” will surely warm to Francis Lee’s “Ammonite,” another Neon film that stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as two lonely women drawn to each other with a slow-burning passion.

This film isn’t the English language answer to “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” by any means, but it does have a similar premise and the same quiet energy.

“Ammonite” is set in 1840s England and follows a famed fossil hunter (Winslet) who is tasked with convalescing with a morose young woman suffering from melancholia (Ronan). As they walk by the sea, it’s not long until they form an intense bond.

“I don’t want to go back to the life I had before you,” Ronan says to Winslet in the film. “What about my life,” she asks in reply.

For Lee, “Ammonite” is his follow-up to 2017’s “God’s Own Country.” The film also stars Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu and Fiona Shaw. The producers on the film are Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

“Ammonite” will open in theaters on November 13 following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall.

Check out the romantic first trailer for “Ammonite” above.