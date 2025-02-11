Amy Adams Joins Javier Bardem in Spielberg and Scorsese’s ‘Cape Fear’ Series for Apple TV+

Amy Adams is set to star in and executive produce Apple TV+’s upcoming “Cape Fear” series, which hails from Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Adams will star in the Hitchcockian thriller alongside Javier Bardem, who will also serve as an executive producer. The “Cape Fear” remake hails from Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Candy,” “A Friend of the Family”), who will write and showrun.

In the series, Adams will star as Anna, an attorney who is married to another attorney named Tom, who face a storm when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison, per the official logline. The casting for Tom has yet to be announced.

The 10-episode series is billed as an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century, according to Apple TV+.

Adams recently starred in “Nightbitch,” which scored her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy, as well as a win at TIFF’s tribute performer award. Adams is best known for her performances in “Vice,” “Arrival,” “American Hustle,” “The Fighter,” “Sharp Objects,” “Enchanted,” “Disenchanted,” “The Master,” “Nocturnal Animals and “Doubt,” among others.

“Cape Fear” is based on the novel “The Executioners,” written by John D. MacDonald. The book inspired Gregory Peck’s 1962 film adaptation, “Cape Fear,” as well as Scorsese’s 1991 remake of the same name, which was executive produced by Spielberg. In Scorsese’s film, Jessica Lange starred in the role that will be filled by Adams and Bardem takes the role played by Robert De Niro. Lange’s on-screen husband was played by Nick Nolte.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Spielberg’s Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is executive produced by Adams, Bardem, Scorsese, Spielberg and Antosca, who executive produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also EP for Amblin Television. “Cape Fear” is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP.

