Actress and producer Amy Adams is taking her talents to Fifth Season in a new multiyear, first-look deal, Fifth Season announced on Friday. Formerly named Endeavor Content, Fifth Season’s slate of shows includes Emmy Award-winning Apple+ TV series “Severance,” and the upcoming Natalie Portman-led drama miniseries “Lady in the Lake.”

Bond Group Entertainment, which was co-created by Adams and her manager Stacy O’Neil, will work with Fifth Season’s TV Studio team to develop television series, with a mission to provide more opportunities for underrepresented talent.

“We are so looking forward to collaborating with Joe and the whole Fifth Season team. We share a collective vision for unique original content along with a joint desire to support emerging voices and bring authentic stories to life,” said Adams.

President of TV Development and Production at Fifth Season, Joe Hipps, says Adams’ and Fifth Season’ creative goals fall in line with one another’s.

“Amy’s passion as an artist and her commitment to illuminating our shared humanity through complex characters in all genres aligns perfectly with what we want to do here at Fifth Season,” said Joe Hipps. “We look forward to working with Amy, Stacy, and the rest of the Bond Group team.”

Adams executive produced “Sharp Objects,’ a miniseries and the upcoming sequel to “Enchanted,” titled “Disenchanted.” Bond Entertainment Group’s Netflix series “Kings of America” is currently in production, along with the fantasy thriller “Willa of the Wood.”