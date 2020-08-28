Amy Adams Joins ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Film Adaptation at Universal

Amy Adams has joined the cast of the film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen” at Universal and features the music and lyrics from “La La Land” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Adams will play Cynthia Murphy, mother of Connor and Zoe.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is the story of a high school senior who has severe social anxiety and has trouble connecting with others and making friends. After the suicide of a classmate, Hansen gets caught in a lie that brings him closer to his classmate’s family. Stenberg’s Alana in the film has a cheery facade and a social-media-savvy, but it masks her deeper loneliness and isolation.

Stephen Chbosky (“Wonder,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) is directing “Dear Evan Hansen.” Ben Platt, who played Hansen on stage, is expected to reprise the title role, and “Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever was also reported back in June to be in talks for the role of Zoe. The role of Connor will be played Colton Ryan.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, wrote the script. Marc Platt (“La La Land”) and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based banner Marc Platt Productions.

Universal’s senior vice president of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Next up, Adams will next be seen in the upcoming “Hillbilly Elegy” and “The Woman in the Window.”

Adams is represented by WME, Linden Entertainment, Narrative and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.