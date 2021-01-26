Amy Adams Teams With A24 to Adapt Anna North’s ‘Outlawed’ for TV

A24 has teamed up with Amy Adams and her Bond Group Entertainment banner to adapt Anna North’s recently published novel “Outlawed” for television, the company announced Tuesday.

The book, which debuted at No. 6 on the New York Times bestseller list earlier this month, is described as a “feminist Western novel” that follows a young midwife through “her initiation into the notorious Hole in the Wall gang and their dangerous mission to transform the Wild West.”

Adams will executive produce the adaptation alongside Stacy O’Neil of Bond Group. Kate Clifford will serve as a co-producer.

Also Read: Brendan Fraser to Star in Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale' at A24

The project is the latest book-to-series adaptation for Bond Group, which previously produced HBO’s “Sharp Objects” limited series, in which Adams also starred. The company is also developing an adaptation of the YA fantasy novel “Willa of the Wood” with Entertainment One and is in pre-production on “Kings of America” for Netflix.

For A24, “Outlawed” joins a rapidly growing TV slate which includes current series “Euphoria” for HBO starring Zendaya, “Ramy” at Hulu, the Showtime comedy series “Moonbase 8” starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, and the forthcoming Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple series “Mr. Corman.”