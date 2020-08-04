Amy Adams is reteaming with “Vice” director Adam McKay for a new Netflix limited series about the class action lawsuit against Walmart, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Kings of America,” which Adams will star in and executive produce, centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in US history.

McKay will direct the first episode and executive produce along with Betsy Koch via Hyperobject Industries.

Also Read: Sarah Paulson Starts Out as a Pleasant - but Peculiar - Nurse in Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched' Trailer (Video)

Journalist and author Jess Kimball Leslie is writer, creator and executive producer on the project. “13 Reasons Why” alum Diana Son will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Brunson Green will also serve as executive producer, as will Stacy O’Neil of Adams’ production company Bond Group Entertainment.

Adams received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in McKay’s “Vice” in 2018. She first collaborated with the director on the 2006 comedy, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” She also recently starred in Joe Wright’s adaptation of “The Woman in the Window,” which was recenly acquired by Netflix from 20th Century Studios.