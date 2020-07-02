Amy Emmerich stepped down as Refinery29’s president and chief content officer Thursday, becoming the second member of the site’s leadership team to do so amid accusations of a toxic workplace and lack of diversity in recent weeks.

The R29 Union released a statement on Twitter following initial reports on her decision to step down: “We’re pleased that our June 11 letter to VMG management asking for Amy Emmerich’s resignation was finally addressed. We’re looking forward to working with new leadership who’s experienced in overseeing a diverse @refinery29 newsroom committed to serving a diverse audience.”

Representatives for Refinery29 and parent company Vice Media Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

In a staff email obtained by CNN, Emmerich wrote, “After careful consideration, I have decided to move on from Refinery29. I’ve always fought for space so this amazing team can create unencumbered. I make this decision now so you can continue to do that. Now is a time for change, reflection and growth both for me personally and for us all as we move forward. The stories we’ve told, and that you will continue to tell, matter more than ever and I’m truly grateful to have been part of building a platform and business that spotlighted underreported stories and amplified unheard voices.

Christine Barberich, global editor-in-chief and co-founder of Refinery29, announced in June she was stepping down from her role to “help diversify” the company’s leadership.

The prior week, Black former employees of the company spoke out about its lack of diversity with support from the R29 Union.