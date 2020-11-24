Tom Ascheim’s Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division at Warner Bros. has promoted two executives, the company announced Tuesday.

Amy Friedman, previously senior advisor to Ascheim, has been upped to the newly created role of head of kids and family programming, and Boomerang executive Sundance Feniger has been promoted to head of digital enterprises. Both will report to Ascheim.

In her new role, Friedman will oversee creative and strategy on the company’s kids and family programming for Cartoon Network, Boomerang and HBO Max. Vishnu Athreya, head of current series, and Adina Pitt, head of acquisitions and co-productions, will both report to Friedman.

“For all the years I have known Amy, she has always exemplified what it means to be a successful and respected leader in the kids’ sphere,” Ascheim said in a statement. “Her wit and humor rival her sharp creative, business and brand acumen, and she knows what kids of all ages and parents want. In today’s immensely cluttered entertainment space, Amy’s commitment to deeply original, inclusive programming will grow our preschool, kids and family offering across our portfolio of brands.”

Friedman added, “It’s a thrill to be reunited with Tom, and to join a team of creatives who are rightly respected as the best of the best. It’s unusual to feel immediately at home at a place I’ve never been before, but I do! To be part of WarnerMedia’s next chapter of growth and to connect with families through content with heart, comedy and originality is a dream.”

Feniger will continue to oversee Boomerang in his new position, while adding responsibility for business strategy with respect to the division’s digital portfolio, including the Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim and TCM brands, as well as the division’s two studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

“Sundance has had great success in growing Boomerang’s streaming service since its launch. His proven track record of driving growth and engagement in a range of direct-to-consumer product offerings will be essential as we tap into our larger digital enterprises banner,” Ascheim said.

“There are incredible opportunities ahead for us to unlock in the interactive and digital space. I’m looking forward to working with the world’s greatest storytellers across our kids, young adults and classics brands to bring those experiences to life,” Feniger said.