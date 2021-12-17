‘Spider-Man 4’ Is Already in the Works, Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige Say

Now that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theaters and breaking box office records, you might be worried we’re in for another emotional roller coaster like in 2019. Don’t be: Producers Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige have confirmed that they’re already thinking ahead to a fourth movie featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spidey.

And they specifically want to avoid what happened in 2019, when relations between Marvel and Sony broke down right after “Far From Home” came out, leading to the temporary cancelation of any future MCU “Spider-Man” projects.

Last month, Pascal, perhaps prematurely, said that Sony and Disney are going to collaborate on three more “Spider-Man” movies. But in a new interview Friday with the New York Times, Pascal clarified her comments.

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out,” Pascal said. “I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

Feige weighed in and confirmed the fourth “Spider-Man” movies is in the works.

Feige said: “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after ‘Far From Home‘ That will not be occurring this time.”

For those who don’t remember, in August 2019 — a little over a month after “Far From Home” came out — Marvel and Sony reached an impasse over financing future Spidey films, and ended the partnership that brought the wall crawler into the MCU. A month later they managed to patch things up, but for a minute it looked like Spider-Man was dead in the MCU.

Pascal added: “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”