Amy Poehler and Idris Elba Transform Into Each Other, Complete With Trading Clothes, for Hypothetical Body-Swap Comedy | Video

Idris Elba definitely wants to do more comedy work, so to wrap up his time on “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” this week, the duo imagined themselves in a body-swap comedy. They even swapped outfits — well, kind of — to really sell the bit.

When it comes to the clothing swap, it wasn’t really much of a swap, as Poehler and Elba unintentionally matched for the interview anyway. As Elba walked onto the set, they both began freaking out, realizing they’d opted for a petrol blue jacket over a white tee.

“You know, there is a part of me that always tries to think about what the guest would wear, and I do try a little bit unconsciously to just dress for my guest,” Poehler revealed. “And look at us! Look at us, we did it.”

Elba immediately offered to take his jacket off, but they just as quickly decided to roll with the matching. But, as the interview came to a close, Elba suggested they swap jackets, much like soccer players trade jerseys at the end of games sometimes.

“Technically you don’t have to wear it, because usually it’s full of sweat,” Elba explained.

Poehler quickly reassured that Elba’s jacket smelled “great,” while Elba himself could only get about one arm through the host’s coat. But from there, they took the bit even further. As Poehler suggested the bit was great comedy, Elba insisted he must play it straight.

“Yeah, play it very straight. Where you’re — we’re in some kind of shrinking machine,” she spitballed. “Or, you know what it is, it’s a body switch comedy is really what it is.”

At that, Elba cracked up before once again went right with it.

“OK, let’s go all the way, buddy!” he said, leaning over to grab Poehler’s glasses and launching into an impression of her.

Naturally, Poehler dished it right back, taking on the role — and accent — of Elba. You can watch Elba’s full appearance on “Good Hang” in the video above.