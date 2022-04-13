Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

There’s more “Life & Beth” on the way.

Hulu has renewed the Amy Schumer-starring series for a 10-episode Season 2.

The show debuted less than a month ago, on March 18.

Season 1 starred Amy as a character named Beth. Her “life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever,” reads a logline from the streamer. “Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

Starring alongside Schumer in the original comedy are Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker.

The actress and comedian writes, directs and executive produces the series. Other EPs include Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. It hails from Endeavor Content.