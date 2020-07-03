HBO Max released the first trailer for the Seth Rogen comedy “An American Pickle” on Friday.

Directed by frequent Rogen collaborator Brandon Trost, the comedy is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella “Sell Out” and stars Seth Rogen in dual roles as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years, and Ben Greenbaum, the great-grandson who greets Herschel when he emerges from the pickle brine without having aged a day.

The film will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 6. Watch the trailer above.

Rich adapted his own story for the screen. Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producers for their Point Grey productions. The executive producers are Rich, Point Grey’s Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow.

HBO Max acquired the rights to “An American Pickle” back in April in a deal with Sony Pictures so that the film would not be delayed due to the coronavirus theater closures, the new service announced Monday.