An Israeli Director Feels ‘Stabbed in the Back’ by the Global Left

Gidi Dar warned his own compatriots that their infighting was making them vulnerable to attack. But his deeper disappointment is with the West

Sharon Waxman
Gidi Dar, Sharon Israel
Israeli director Gidi Dar (Credit: Moria Trijnes)

TEL AVIV – The hostages in Gaza are present everywhere in Tel Aviv. Photos of the missing 134 people hang from street corners, park benches, restaurants, private yards and show up on the home screen of the Hertz rental car agency. 

Even as the hum of life goes on in this famously energetic city, with electric bikes and scooters whooshing past at breakneck speed, “Bring Them Home Now” is ubiquitous as a sign of the obsessive worry hanging over Israel. In recent days it has given way to the newer, more urgent phrase added to the backdrop of city life, “Get Them Out of Hell!” And on billboards with his picture, a menacing warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “You’re in charge.

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

