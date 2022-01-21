Angry Ana de Armas fans have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Universal for “false, deceptive, and misleading advertising” of the 2019 movie “Yesterday,” because the actress appeared in the trailer and not in the completed film.

The two fans, Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, California, and Conor Woulfe, 38, of Howard County, Maryland, both allege they paid $3.99 to rent the film, and “among other deceptions, Ana de Armas does not appear in the film.”

The plaintiffs claim they have “suffered injury-in-fact and lost money” and are seeking $5 million in damages from Universal.

“Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana de Armas by the trailer for ‘Yesterday,’ but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase,” the complaint reads.

“Yesterday” stars Himesh Patel as musician Jack Malik, who suddenly finds himself the only person who has ever heard of the Beatles and becomes famous after reintroducing their songs to the world.

De Armas was supposed to appear as Roxane, a potential love interest, but her scenes were removed from the final film.

A deleted scene from “Yesterday” featuring de Armas can be seen here.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.