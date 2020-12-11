“Knives Out” star Ana de Armas is set to star with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the next film from “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo — a big-budgeted spy and espionage thriller called “The Gray Man” that the brothers will direct at Netflix. Its budget could exceed $200 million, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Joe Russo wrote the script — with a polish by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely — based on the book and series “The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney.

“The Gray Man” follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a legend in the covert realm, who is an expert at completing any lethal task and then disappearing. But he’s now being pursued by a former CIA colleague of his, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), once they feel that Gentry has outlived his usefulness.

The Russo Brothers’ AGBO will produce the film, brothers and Mike Larocca listed as producers along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum.

“The Gray Man” — which has the potential to become a franchise at Netflix — hopes to begin production in January.

The book series dates back to 2009 and was followed by eight sequels. They were meant to be turned into a franchise in the past, including with “Mission: Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie attached and in a separate project starring Brad Pitt as directed by James Gray.

Nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Knives Out,” de Armas was also recently seen in the “Sergio,” “The Informer” and “The Night Clerk.” Next up, she will star with Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond in “No Time To Die” and the New Regency thriller “Deep Water” opposite Ben Affleck.

