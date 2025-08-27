‘The View’ Star Ana Navarro Blasts ‘Latino Trumpers’ Amid ICE Raids: ‘S—t You All Voted For’

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro blasted members of the Latino community who voted President Donald Trump into the White House last November, saying that his administration’s ICE raids and neighborhood checks that forcibly separate families through deportations is “s–t you all voted for.”

“A 7-year-old girl. Where are all them Christians at?” Navarro said on Wednesday in a caption on an Instagram Story post. She captioned her remarks over a social media statement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding ICE detaining a young girl.

Her next slide specifically slammed “Latino Trumpers.” Per Pew Research, 48% of Latino/Hispanic voted for Republican in the presidential election.

Ana Navarro’s Instagram Stories (@ananavarrofl/Instagream)

“Latino Trumpers, is the s—t you all voted for? So your tias and abuelas can be spied on?” Navarro posted question (seen above) over a CBS News report about the Trump administration reinstating the practice of “neighborhood checks” in an effort to cross-examine immigrants who are applying for U.S. citizenship.

She then reposted a video actor John Leguizamo shared on his Instagram. The video appears to show an ICE officer tasing a gardener who was working in Beverly Hills. Her last post was an image of young girls trying to hold their father back by the shirt as he was detained by ICE. So far, ICE has detained 59,051 migrants.

“The View” co-host, who has long criticized Trump and his administration, is set to return to “The View” Sept. 8 on ABC.