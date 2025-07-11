In response to “The View” host Ana Navarro saying that folks who visit Florida’s ICE detention center Alligator Alcatraz are “racist,” President Donald Trump’s team questioned the TV personality’s intelligence on Friday.

“Every time you think Ana Navaro [sic] can’t get any dumber, she proves you wrong,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“The real ‘horrible human beings’ are the violent illegal criminals being held at Alligator Alcatraz, including murderers like an illegal alien who slit the throat of an elderly woman in Florida and set her house on fire,” the statement continued.

The response stems from comments Navarro made on a recent episode of “The View.” At the time, the Nicaraguan-American political strategist and commentator called out those who are using ICE detention camps as a form of entertainment, suggesting that the act is cruel and inhumane.

“If you are out there in the Everglades, driving out there and getting out of your car to take a picture like as if it was the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being,” she stated.

Trump’s team, however, said Navarro’s words yield no merit.

“No one who has any interest in facts or logic should pay attention to whatever Ana is spewing on TV because it’s probably wrong or stupid or, most likely, both,” Jackson said as she concluded her statement.

For her part, Navarro went on to say that Trump’s efforts to target not just illegal but also legal migrants is his coded way of “making America white again.”

“This is not just about undocumented immigrants,” Navarro said. “When you’re taking away temporary protective status, when you’re putting legal, permanent residents, detaining and deporting them, when you’re threatening U.S. citizens that you don’t like that you’re going to take away their citizenship — naturalized ones — when you’re talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away, this is not about going after the criminals and the gang members, this is about making America white again and other-izing everybody who’s an immigrant.”