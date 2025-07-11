‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says She Plans to Confront Marco Rubio About His ‘Complicit Silence’ With Trump | Video

Ana Navarro was once an avid supporter and friend of now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio. But these days, the host of “The View” is pretty disgusted with the man — and she plans to let him know about it directly.

Granted, if he watches the ABC talk show, Rubio already knows, as Navarro has been a vocal critic of his actions within the Trump administration. On Friday, she once again called him out during a discussion on Trump’s Florida detention center built to detain undocumented migrants (regardless of if they have a criminal history or not).

Navarro was quick to remind viewers that Rubio’s own grandfather was an immigrant, who came to the U.S. illegally. She also promised to confront the politician directly.

“I’m going to speak to Marco, because I’ve supported him. He was my friend for so many years,” she said. “Damn it, he built his career on railing against the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela and Nicaragua, and he is standing in complicit silence as this administration returns people to those cruel dictators!”

When moderator Joy Behar, filling in for Whoopi Goldberg as usual on Fridays, posed the question of why Republican congresspeople are accepting Trump’s actions, Navarro was blunt: “Because they are a bunch of cowards.”

DETAINEES CLAIM 'HORRIBLE' CONDITIONS AT 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ': 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the controversial detention facility opened by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis where Pres. Trump is sending undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/RGnfR06yQW — The View (@TheView) July 11, 2025

Elsewhere in the discussion, host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Trump has actually made an “unforced error” in creating this detention camp, simply because he wants the attention.

“There’s this headline chasing that’s going on, wanting to say, ‘We’re rounding up this many people, I’ve deported more people than Obama has,’ and what it’s led to is his numbers plummeting on immigration,” she explained. “Because the most of the public knows people who are undocumented, knows them in their community, thinks that people who know no other life somewhere, are deeply tied into where they’ve lived most of their lives, they should have a chance at being here.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.