Mainstream Media Is Vital to Report on ‘S–tshow’ Trump Administration, Katie Couric Says

Katie Couric believes mainstream media outlets are still important in 2025. One reason in particular? To report on the “s–tshow that is the Trump Administration,” the former “Today Show” co-host said.

Couric, during a Wednesday podcast on her Substack account, defended legacy media outlets — without naming any in particular — and said their reporting is necessary for news-focused social media creators to thrive.

“Everybody s–ting on mainstream media, you know, they depend on a lot of mainstream outlets to get their information and then to report it. It’s not like they’re on the scene,” she explained.

The ex-“CBS Evening News” anchor said she had talked about this topic recently with hosts of “The MeidasTouch” podcast, a Trump-loathing show that briefly leapfrogged Joe Rogan on Spotify’s podcast rankings earlier this year. Couric said their podcast and other new media creators are great and occasionally do original reporting, but they still lean on legacy outlets for most of the news they discuss.

“I think it just underscores the importance of more traditional media,” she said. “I think we need it all, to be honest, especially at this moment in our history and what’s happening in our country and the s–tshow that is the Trump Administration.”

Couric added that she is looking to make a documentary “on what has happened to journalism” in recent years; the doc would touch on President Trump’s recent settlements with ABC and Paramount, she noted, among other “corporate stuff.”