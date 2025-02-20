Joe Rogan Befuddled After Trump-Hating ‘The MeidasTouch’ Surpasses His Podcast: ‘Who?’

It turns out, there is still a big audience for the resistance to President Trump. That is clearly the case with “The MeidasTouch,” a podcast that is highly critical of the president, now topping “The Joe Rogan Experience” to become the most-listened to podcast in the last month.

That’s according to metrics from Podscribe, which shows “The MeidasTouch” — which is hosted by brothers Jordan, Ben and Brett Meiselas — had been listened to or downloaded 57.9 million times in the past month as of Thursday morning. That represents a 121% increase month-over-month, and suggests new listeners are flocking to the anti-Trump podcast just as the president is getting settled back into the Oval Office for his second term.

Rogan then reacted to the news on X, simply responding, “Who?”

“The MeidasTouch” pushed ahead of “JRE,” which dropped to third place in Podscribe’s rankings with 47.8 million listens and downloads in the past month; political commentator Candace Owens — who has made a number of bizarre remarks about Jews in the last year — was ranked second on the company’s chart, with 49.5 million downloads and listens in the same time period.

It is worth noting Podscribe’s metric includes podcast listens and downloads plus views on YouTube. Also, according to Podscribe, Rogan pulled in 2.9 million downloads and listens per episode in the last month, compared to an average of 657,000 for “The MeidasTouch” and 2.1 million for Owens.

“The MeidasTouch” has taken aim at Trump plenty of times since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20. The podcast called his inauguration “bizarre,” and the hosts have criticized a number of the president’s moves, including implementing tariffs. The Meiselas brothers have also been critical of Elon Musk leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the president, as they both look to cut up to $1 trillion in annual government spending. Musk, the podcast has said, has been acting as the “de-facto president.”

Rogan, of course, has been one of the top podcasters for years now. He had Trump on his show before the 2024 election — an episode that racked up 20 million views on YouTube within 20 hours — and endorsed the president against Kamala Harris soon after.