Where’s the Boycott? Trump’s AP Ban Spurs Calls for Media Solidarity

Rather than spur boycotts and walkouts, Donald Trump’s indefinite ban of the Associated Press from the Oval Office has mustered little more than a collective shrug from the rest of the White House press corps. And that lack of journalistic solidarity has been conspicuous — and concerning — to those who follow the media for a living.

Although former CNN anchor Jim Acosta has called for reporters to protest the punitive action against AP by boycotting the White House via his Substack, there have been few signs of the press banding together from major news organizations.

“If we can’t stand up to the silly stuff, what guts do we have to stand up to the important things?” Jeff Jarvis, former associate publisher of the New York Daily News and a current visiting professor at Stony Brook University, told TheWrap.